Would You Attend Raptors Games At Scotiabank Arena Next Season?

Would you attend a Toronto Raptors game at Scotiabank Arena next season?

There's been plenty of reporting about possible alternative destinations for the Raptors next season should the team be forced to play in the United States due to COVID-19 restrictions. Possible destinations reportedly include Kansas City, Buffalo, and Newark, but the Raptors are still hopeful they can play games in Toronto.

That's why they've reportedly sent out a survey to season ticket holders asking if fans would be willing to attend games in Toronto with restrictions in place.

If Toronto is an option for games next year, the team is reportedly planning to use mobile tickets exclusively and restrict ticket resales for groups of tickets larger than two in order to maintain social distancing regulations.

As long as the border between Canada and the United States remains closed, it's hard to imagine the Raptors playing games in Toronto. However, the Toronto Blue Jays did receive approval to play games at the Rogers Centre from both the municipal and provincial governments before eventually being prohibited from playing in Toronto by the federal government. Now, four months later, and with better testing and more information about the virus, it should be easier for the Raptors to sway the federal government.

Additionally, the country's adoption of rapid testing could open the borders to international NBA travel. Alberta has already adopted a new rapid testing program at Calgary International Airport that will allow those tested to avoid the federal government's 14-day mandatory quarantine. Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said he's interested in adopting the same program in Ontario if the program is successful in Alberta.