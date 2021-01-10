Raptors at Warriors: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Sunday's Game

The Toronto Raptors will look to make it two in a row on Sunday as they take on the Golden State Warriors and the red-hot Stephen Curry

The Toronto Raptors took a major step in the right direction Friday night, taking down the Sacramento Kings with an impressive 144-123 victory. Now they'll look to continue piling together some early season wins as they get set to take on the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

After missing one game due to personal reasons, the Raptors expect to have Kyle Lowry back in the lineup on Sunday. He was not listed on Toronto's first injury report on Saturday evening and is expected to be a full go.

The Warriors appear to have refound their groove this season with Draymond Green back in the lineup. They're winners of three of the last four with Stephen Curry looking as hot as ever.

Since Green's return, the Warriors have become one of the league's toughest defences to crack. With Green and rookie James Wiseman locking down the paint, opponents have been forced out of the paint and into the mid-range where Golden State allows 36.3% of opponent's shots, per Cleaning the Glass, the third-highest percentage in the NBA. That should make things interesting considering the Raptors take the third-fewest shots in the mid-range this season, according to Cleaning the Glass.

One interesting thing to watch for on Sunday will be Nick Nurse's starting lineup. The Raptors decided to start Alex Len against Sacramento, but after a lackluster start to the game, he wasn't heard from again. Don't be surprised if Norman Powell or Chris Boucher get tabbed to start against the Warriors.

Game Details

Toronto Raptors at Golden State

Date: Sunday, January 10, 2021

Time: 8:30 PM EST.

Location: Chase Center

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: Sportsnet

Raptors Listen: FAN 590

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Warriors TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Warriors Listen: 95.7 The Game

Warriors Stream: Click Here

Odds*

Spread: Raptors -3

Moneyline: TOR -143, GS +130

O/U: 233.5

*From Action Network