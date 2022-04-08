Skip to main content
Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Rockets

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Rockets

The Toronto Raptors will conclude their home regular season against the Houston Rockets. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will conclude their home regular season against the Houston Rockets. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports

The Toronto Raptors will play their final home game of the season Friday night when they welcome the Houston Rockets to Scotiabank Arena for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

What to Watch For

  • This might not be the prettiest game you see all season. Between the Rockets being the worst team in the league and the Raptors expected to take it easy on Fred VanVleet and likely Pascal Siakam, it could be a bit of a sloppy one.
  • It may, however, be a chance to pump up some of Scottie Barnes' box score stats against a lackluster Rockets defense. Don't be surprised if he has the ball in his hands a ton Friday night with a chance to pull ahead of Evan Mobley as the Rookie of the Year favorite.
  • As the regular season comes to a close, it's a good night to be thankful the Tampa Tank was just one season. When you look across the court at Houston, remember that rebuilds rarely happen in one season.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have yet to release their injury report.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Rockets will be without Eric Gordon, Dennis Schroder, and Christian Wood.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -11.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 227.5.

Further Reading

Pascal Siakam puts stamp on All-NBA case as Raptors show they're ready for the 76ers

Hawks players explain why the Raptors are one of the NBA's most annoying teams to face

Nick Nurse & Fred VanVleet discuss how far the Raptors have come defensively on their trek toward another championship

USATSI_18040511_168390270_lowres
News

Pascal Siakam Puts Stamp on All-NBA Case as Raptors Show They're Ready for the 76ers

By Aaron Rose11 hours ago
USATSI_15772057_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Raptors Rule Out Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby Targeting Sunday Return

By Aaron Rose15 hours ago
USATSI_17941344_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. 76ers

By Aaron RoseApr 7, 2022
USATSI_17941342_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Matisse Thybulle Ruled 'Ineligible to Play' vs. Raptors in Toronto, OG Anunoby Listed as Questionable

By Aaron RoseApr 6, 2022
USATSI_18027912_168390270_lowres
News

Hawks Players Explain Why the Raptors Are One of the NBA's Most Annoying Teams to Face

By Aaron RoseApr 6, 2022
USATSI_18027086_168390270_lowres
News

Nick Nurse & Fred VanVleet Discuss How Far the Raptors Have Come Defensively On their Trek Toward Another Championship

By Aaron RoseApr 6, 2022
USATSI_18027911_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Punch Playoff Tickets by Sticking to their Identity in Victory over Hawks

By Aaron RoseApr 5, 2022
USATSI_17993137_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Rule Out OG Anunoby vs. Hawks

By Aaron RoseApr 5, 2022