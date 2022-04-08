Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Rockets

The Toronto Raptors will play their final home game of the season Friday night when they welcome the Houston Rockets to Scotiabank Arena for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

What to Watch For

This might not be the prettiest game you see all season. Between the Rockets being the worst team in the league and the Raptors expected to take it easy on Fred VanVleet and likely Pascal Siakam, it could be a bit of a sloppy one.

It may, however, be a chance to pump up some of Scottie Barnes' box score stats against a lackluster Rockets defense. Don't be surprised if he has the ball in his hands a ton Friday night with a chance to pull ahead of Evan Mobley as the Rookie of the Year favorite.

As the regular season comes to a close, it's a good night to be thankful the Tampa Tank was just one season. When you look across the court at Houston, remember that rebuilds rarely happen in one season.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have yet to release their injury report.

The Rockets will be without Eric Gordon, Dennis Schroder, and Christian Wood.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -11.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 227.5.

Further Reading

