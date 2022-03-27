Skip to main content
Raptors Game Suspended Following Small Electrical Fire At Scotiabank Arena

The Toronto Raptors had Saturday night's game against the Indiana Pacers following a small fire at Scotiabank Arena

The Toronto Raptors had Saturday night's game against the Indiana Pacers following a small fire at Scotiabank Arena

A small electrical fire has forced the Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers to suspend Saturday night's game midway through the second quarter.

A speaker behind the Pacers' first-half basket caught fire forcing the evacuation of sections 104 and 103 as firefighters arrived on the scene. The game continued while fans began leaving the building before the game was eventually suspended and all fans were asked to evacuate Scotiabank Arena with 4:05 remaining in the second quarter.

There was no immediate risk to fans upon the evacuation of the arena, according to Raptors public address announcer Herbie Kuhn.

The evacuation began during a Pacers timeout. Both teams came together and proceeded to leave the court for their respective locker rooms. 

Update: The game will continue Saturday night without fans.

