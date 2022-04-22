Skip to main content
Report: Joel Embiid Battling Thumb Injury, Expected to Play in Game 4

Report: Joel Embiid Battling Thumb Injury, Expected to Play in Game 4

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid has a right thumb injury that he'll be playing with in Game 4 against the Toronto Raptors

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid has a right thumb injury that he'll be playing with in Game 4 against the Toronto Raptors

Joel Embiid won't be at 100% when he takes the court Saturday afternoon against the Toronto Raptors.

The Philadelphia 76ers superstar is reportedly feeling discomfort and pain in his right thumb and practiced Friday afternoon with a brace on his hand, according to ESPN and the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Embiid is still expected to play in Game 4 against the Toronto Raptors, though it's possible he gets an MRI to examine the extent of the injury, per Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski.

While the thumb was certainly bothering Embiid late in Game 3, he didn't let it slow him down. He had 23 points in the second half on Wednesday night and nailed the game-winning off-balanced three-pointer to clinch the game in overtime.

"I don't know exactly what happened but it just started feeling pain. I think I might have twisted it," Embiid said following Game 3.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

He did, however, say there was "no chance" he'd miss Game 4 due to the injury.

As for Toronto, Scottie Barnes is officially doubtful to play in Game 4 as Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. He did go through parts of practice Friday but it sounds highly unlikely that he'll take the court Saturday afternoon.

Further Reading

Nick Nurse discusses defending the inbounds pass & regrets from Game 3

Joel Embiid praises Raptors fans despite unrelenting jeering In Game 3: 'I love them'

Precious Achiuwa highlights the importance of playoff reps, but a 3-0 hole leaves Raptors nearing extinction

Fred VanVleet discusses stopping James Harden as Raptors search for answers

USATSI_18124102_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Game 4: Raptors vs. 76ers

By Aaron Rose1 hour ago
USATSI_18111748_168390270_lowres
News

Nick Nurse Discusses Defending the Inbounds Pass & Regrets From Game 3

By Aaron Rose2 hours ago
USATSI_18047442_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Plan to List Scottie Barnes as Doubtful For Game 4

By Aaron Rose4 hours ago
USATSI_18111017_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Gary Trent Jr. Details His Miserable Week of Illness: 'I Lost Like 8 Pounds'

By Aaron RoseApr 21, 2022
USATSI_18123929_168390270_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Praises Raptors Fans Despite Unrelenting Jeering In Game 3: 'I Love Them'

By Aaron RoseApr 21, 2022
USATSI_18124125_168390270_lowres
News

Precious Achiuwa Highlights The Importance of Playoff Reps, but a 3-0 Hole Leaves Raptors Nearing Extinction

By Aaron RoseApr 21, 2022
USATSI_18097709_168390270_lowres
News

Scottie Barnes Ruled Out For Game 3 vs. 76ers

By Aaron RoseApr 20, 2022
USATSI_18111845_168390270_lowres
News

Fred VanVleet Discusses Stopping James Harden as Raptors Search for Answers

By Aaron RoseApr 20, 2022