Report: Joel Embiid Battling Thumb Injury, Expected to Play in Game 4

Joel Embiid won't be at 100% when he takes the court Saturday afternoon against the Toronto Raptors.

The Philadelphia 76ers superstar is reportedly feeling discomfort and pain in his right thumb and practiced Friday afternoon with a brace on his hand, according to ESPN and the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Embiid is still expected to play in Game 4 against the Toronto Raptors, though it's possible he gets an MRI to examine the extent of the injury, per Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski.

While the thumb was certainly bothering Embiid late in Game 3, he didn't let it slow him down. He had 23 points in the second half on Wednesday night and nailed the game-winning off-balanced three-pointer to clinch the game in overtime.

"I don't know exactly what happened but it just started feeling pain. I think I might have twisted it," Embiid said following Game 3.

He did, however, say there was "no chance" he'd miss Game 4 due to the injury.

As for Toronto, Scottie Barnes is officially doubtful to play in Game 4 as Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. He did go through parts of practice Friday but it sounds highly unlikely that he'll take the court Saturday afternoon.

