Kyle Lowry Hilariously Rips Malachi Flynn's Hair

Malachi Flynn's hair isn't quite big enough nor red enough for Kyle Lowry and DeAndre' Bembry's liking

The man they call Red VanVleet isn't quite red enough for Kyle Lowry's liking these days.

Malachi Flynn, the red-headed, younger version of Fred VanVleet, posted a photo from Toronto Raptors media looking far more brunette than red-headed, much to Lowry's chagrin.

"You must've put some dye in that fro," Lowry wrote on Instagram.

Former Raptors guard DeAndre' Bembry, @fearthefro95, also commented, demanding more "fro" from the sophomore guard.

Afro or no afro, red-headed or brunette, Flynn is going to have big shoes to fill with Lowry gone. He's going to be asked to shoulder a little more of the ball-handling responsibilities and play more meaningful minutes after a tumultuous rookie season marred by COVID-19 issues and a truncated G-League schedule.

To VanVleet, Flynn's future is going to come down to his shot-making ability. He has the defensive tools to be disruptive on that end of the court and just needs to finetune his three-point shooting to be the kind of dynamic offensive threat he was in college.

"I think his whole game is predicated on making shots," VanVleet said Monday. "When he’s got it going, he’s a really tough cover, you can’t touch him, he’s one of those Trae Young-like body types where any little body contact he’ll be going to the line so once he gets his three down, gets more reps behind the three, it’ll make him more dangerous, he’ll be able to get into the paint and make plays.

"I definitely believe in him and can’t wait to see the next jump he makes."

