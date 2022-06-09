Skip to main content
Report: Kyle Lowry Road is Coming to Toronto

Report: Kyle Lowry Road is Coming to Toronto

The Toronto Raptors championship team and Kyle Lowry will be honored with new street names on Monday

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors championship team and Kyle Lowry will be honored with new street names on Monday

A jersey retirement and statue will be on the way eventually for Toronto Raptors legend Kyle Lowry, but for now, the point guard will be getting a new road named after him in the city he once called home.

Kyle Lowry Road is reportedly coming to Toronto, according to The Stars' David Rider.

Lowry is one of seven people who made a significant contribution to Don Mills, Toronto, and Canada and will therefore be honored with a street name on Monday, June 13.

Lowry played nine seasons in Toronto before departing via a sign-and-trade to the Miami Heat last summer. He was a key cog in the Raptors 2019 championship team that will also be honored with a street Champions Way during the ceremony.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Former Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Mike Palmateer will be on hand in Don Mills to be honored with a street name Mike Palmateer Road. 

Lowry has previously said he plans to sign a one-day contract to retire with the Raptors organization when his playing days eventually come to an end. He is widely expected to have his jersey retired by the organization and Raptors president Masai Ujiri has suggested a statue is a possibility too.

Further Reading

Julian Champagnie had positive feedback from the Raptors as he tries to follow in his brother's footsteps

Raptors explain how the Thad Young deal changed Toronto's draft board

Raptors assistant GM explains reasons for doing due diligence on top NBA draft prospects

USATSI_17620208_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Explain How Vaccination Status is Factoring Into Draft Planning

By Aaron Rose3 hours ago
USATSI_17839412_168390270_lowres
News

Julian Champagnie Had Positive Feedback From the Raptors as He Tries to Follow in His Brother's Footsteps

By Aaron Rose5 hours ago
USATSI_17898083_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Raptors Explain How the Thad Young Deal Changed Toronto's Draft Board

By Aaron Rose22 hours ago
USATSI_17887420_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Assistant GM Explains Reasons for Doing Due Diligence on Top NBA Draft Prospects

By Aaron RoseJun 8, 2022
USATSI_18153478_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Raptors Assistant GM Shoots Down Rumors that OG Anunoby is Upset in Toronto

By Aaron RoseJun 8, 2022
USATSI_18041237_168390270_lowres (4)
News

Scottie Barnes Ranked Inside Top 30 Most Valuable Trade Assets

By Aaron RoseJun 7, 2022
USATSI_15800106_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: Deandre Ayton 'More Likely Than Not' To Be With New Team Next Season

By Aaron RoseJun 6, 2022
USATSI_15759978_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Donovan Mitchell 'Unsettled' Following Quin Snyder's Departure But Jazz Turning Down Calls

By Aaron RoseJun 6, 2022