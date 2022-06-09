Report: Kyle Lowry Road is Coming to Toronto

A jersey retirement and statue will be on the way eventually for Toronto Raptors legend Kyle Lowry, but for now, the point guard will be getting a new road named after him in the city he once called home.

Kyle Lowry Road is reportedly coming to Toronto, according to The Stars' David Rider.

Lowry is one of seven people who made a significant contribution to Don Mills, Toronto, and Canada and will therefore be honored with a street name on Monday, June 13.

Lowry played nine seasons in Toronto before departing via a sign-and-trade to the Miami Heat last summer. He was a key cog in the Raptors 2019 championship team that will also be honored with a street Champions Way during the ceremony.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Mike Palmateer will be on hand in Don Mills to be honored with a street name Mike Palmateer Road.

Lowry has previously said he plans to sign a one-day contract to retire with the Raptors organization when his playing days eventually come to an end. He is widely expected to have his jersey retired by the organization and Raptors president Masai Ujiri has suggested a statue is a possibility too.

