Kyle Lowry Remains Out Due to Personal Reasons vs. Raptors

The Miami Heat have ruled out Kyle Lowry for Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry's first game against the Toronto Raptors is going to have to wait a little longer.

The Miami Heat have ruled out the 35-year-old Lowry due to personal reasons. It'll be the seventh straight game Lowry has missed dating back to January 17 when the Heat last played the Raptors.

It's unclear when Lowry will return for the Heat and his status for his scheduled return to Toronto on February 1 is still up in the air. If he can't play next week, the Raptors will host the Heat again on April 3, hopefully with fans allowed back into the stadium at full capacity. 

The Heat have also listed Jimmy Butler as probable with a left big toe irritation while Markieff Morris, KZ Okpala, Victor Oladipo, and Chris Silva all remain out.

The Raptors have listed Fred VanVleet as questionable. Khem Birch remains out with a nose fracture.

