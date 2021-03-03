Who Says No? ESPN's Trade Proposal To Send Kyle Lowry to Philly

As we enter NBA trade season, we'll start to look at some creative trades proposed by media outlets and break down the age-old question: Who says no?

First up, thanks to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, we've got this doozy that sends Kyle Lowry to the Philadelphia 76ers with an intriguing package coming back for the Toronto Raptors.

Philadelphia 76ers get: Kyle Lowry



Toronto Raptors get: Andre Drummond, Tyrese Maxey, 2021 first-round pick from Philadelphia (unprotected), 2023 first-round pick from Philadelphia (lottery protected, becomes two second-round picks if not conveyed)



Cleveland Cavaliers get: Danny Green, Mike Scott, Terrance Ferguson, 2024 second-round pick from Miami (via Philadelphia)

Right now, at 17-17 and tied for fifth in the Eastern Conference, the Raptors look far more like buyers than sellers at the trade deadline and therefore it seems unlikely that Toronto would trade its 34-year-old franchise icon. There is, however, a scenario where Lowry asks to be traded to the 76ers to play for his hometown team, and the Raptors oblige.

It's worth noting that Lowry's agent, Mark Bartelstein, told SiriusXM that Lowry hasn't had any conversations about wanting to leave Toronto.

But in the event that things change with Lowry, a deal like this one allows the Raptors to shore up its frontcourt for this season by adding Drummond from the Cavaliers while also kickstarting a retooling as Toronto moves into a post-Lowry era led by Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby. Essentially, the Raptors would be adding the 76ers' 2020 first-round pick, Maxey, along with two other first-rounders including an unprotected first in 2023.

From Philadelphia's perspective, it's a good deal for the 76ers if they want to be true title contenders this season. Lowry brings a championship pedigree and shouldn't have much trouble fitting in alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

For Cleveland, it allows the Cavaliers to move off of Drummond without taking on any bad long-term money and for their trouble, they'll get a second-round pick.

Who Says No: Toronto

As long as Toronto stays a playoff team in the middle of the Eastern, there's little chance the Raptors are going to trade Lowry. If he wants to get traded, a deal like this could be interesting for Toronto, but until then, the Raptors say no thank you.

