Kyle Lowry Listed as Questionable vs. Pistons

The Toronto Raptors have listed Kyle Lowry as questionable with right foot soreness for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons

Kyle Lowry has made the trip to Detroit, but his status for Monday night's game remains uncertain.

The Toronto Raptors have listed the 35-year-old Lowry as questionable with right foot soreness prior to Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

Lowry was a late addition to the Raptors' injury report on Sunday night. He had not appeared on any of the injury reports leading up to the game but was suddenly ruled out with a foot injury.

"It’s not maybe that long a thing but it’s a bit of a recurring thing so we gotta keep an eye on it," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of Lowry's injury.

Lowry missed two games earlier this season in January due to right foot soreness. He was dealing with a toe infection back then, Nurse said

"It’s just kind of a weird one. Just nothing that he did during the game, it’s like a foot infection in his toe. Unable to go because of that," Nurse said on January 22.

With Lowry unable to go on Sunday, the Raptors started Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Aron Baynes.

