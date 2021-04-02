Lowry & Hood Ruled Out, Bembry Expected Back

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Kyle Lowry and Rodney Hood for Friday night's game, but DeAndre' Bembry is expected to be back with the team

The Toronto Raptors will once again be shorthanded Friday night.

The team has ruled out Kyle Lowry due to a right foot infection and Rodney Hood due to right hip soreness for Friday night's game against the Golden State Warriors. The two will join Jalen Harris, Patrick McCaw, Paul Watson Jr. on the injury report, while DeAndre' Bembry is expected to be back with the team as he is no longer listed as being in NBA Health and Safety Protocols.

The 35-year-old Lowry is expected to be out another week or so due to the foot infection he's been battling off and on since at least late January.

"It's an infection. It's not going very well," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said prior to Wednesday night's game. "Had some issues with it after the game and subsequently. So we're gonna try to get it better here. They're saying it should be a week to 10 days, so he'll be out for that stretch."

Hood sustained his hip injury in the first half on Wednesday and was initially expected to potentially be out quite a while.

"They’re saying it looks fairly serious," Nurse said post-game Wednesday. "They’re going to take him for an MRI but they said it was not very good. Not like a little hit and you’ll be okay tomorrow, it was one that’s going to require an MRI and … we’ll find out. Don’t want to speculate but they said it didn’t look too good."

The team has yet to give a timeline for Hood's injury.

