Raptors Looking For New Ways to Use Pascal Siakam

The Toronto Raptors are trying to come up with new ways to use Pascal Siakam coming off his first season as the team's top offensive option

Pascal Siakam wasn't himself in last year's playoffs.

In part, it was because of the pandemic. He said he didn't feel like he was in the right place mentally during the playoffs and had seemingly lost the joy of playing basketball. But his struggles weren't entirely his own doing, mentally or physically.

When Siakam burst onto the scene with the Toronto Raptors as the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2018-19, he was an athletic, floor-running finisher. He'd get out in transition and take advantage of his speed and hustle to beat opposing defenders to the hoop. Last season he took his game to another level, stepping into a bigger role while largely staying true to his basketball identity.

But in the playoffs, especially against the Boston Celtics, he was forced to step outside his comfort zone and play a little bit differently. After averaging just 2.8 post-up possessions per game in the regular season last year, Siakam's post-ups jumped all the way to 4.4 post-ups per game in the playoffs, according to NBA Stats, with most of those coming against Boston. He went from a player who posted up just 12.2% of the time in the regular season, to someone who posted up on over 20% of his offensive possessions.

That's not Pascal Siakam.

This year, the Raptors are trying to keep Siakam on that upward trajectory while creating new innovative ways to get him the ball.

"We've been trying to experiment with some different ways to get him the ball, and shots, and downhill a little bit more, instead of just having the ball," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "So moving him off-ball into position, so I'd imagine that's gonna free him up and get him some easy baskets. It looks good so far."

Siakam's performance so far in training camp has been a "bright spot," according to Nurse. He's been back enjoying basketball and he's once again come into the season having refined his game.

"I would say that he’s fine-tuned some of his kind of go-to things," Nurse said of Siakam. "Looks to me like he’s got a little bit of a more physicality to some of his moves and then getting space and getting back. Got a little bit of a shake, turnaround thing that I maybe haven’t seen a ton of that looks a little bit cleaned up as well and smoother and more skillful. And then again, as I mentioned earlier, I hope that we can get him some actions that are different this year, get him some easier opportunities."

Siakam is probably never going to become a true No. 1 scorer in the traditional sense. He's not the kind of player who can get the ball anywhere on the court and find a way to score with regularity like LeBron James or Kawhi Leonard. But that doesn't mean he can't be a star in the league. If he stays within who he is, it'll be on the Raptors coaching staff to find ways to maximize his unique offensive skills.