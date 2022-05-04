Skip to main content
Report: Lakers Have Requested Permission to Interview Raptors Assistant Adrian Griffin

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in interviewing Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin to be their next head coach

Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers might not be able to pry Nick Nurse loose from the Toronto Raptors, but that doesn't mean they're not keeping tabs on the rest of Toronto's impressive coaching staff.

As Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri hinted at, teams have already begun calling about Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin who has reportedly piqued the interest of the Lakers, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Griffin, 47, has been with the Raptors since 2018 and has popped up as a potential head coaching candidate before, most recently in 2020 during the Chicago Bulls search that eventually ended with Billy Donovan getting the job.

"I think Adrian is right there on the cusp of becoming a head coach in this league," Ujiri said during his season-ending media availability Tuesday. "Nick has done a great job developing these guys and we encourage it as much as we can." 

Ujiri said no teams had called to inquire about Nurse's availability and quickly shut down anyone "dreaming" of acquiring him, but he spoke highly of both Griffin and Raptors 905 coach Patrick Mutumbo, urging other organizations to look at Toronto's coaching staff for potential options.

Last season, Toronto had three assistant coaches leave for opportunities elsewhere. Chris Finch departed to become the head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves mid-season. Sergio Scariolo left the team after the season to take over Virtus Bologna, a team in Italy's highest league, and Jama Mahlalela left to join the Golden State Warriors.

