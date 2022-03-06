Skip to main content
Fred VanVleet & Malachi Flynn Both Ruled Out for Raptors

Fred VanVleet & Malachi Flynn Both Ruled Out for Raptors

The Toronto Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn on Sunday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn on Sunday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers

It's time to get creative.

The Toronto Raptors are going to be without both Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn on Sunday night when they open their six game road trip against the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

VanVleet can't seem to work his way back from an ailing right knee that's kept him sidelined for the last four games. Now, Flynn is set to miss time with a left hamstring strain, leaving the Raptors without any traditional point guards on their roster. 

Toronto will likely have to turn to Dalano Banton to man the point alongside Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes who have played the point forward spot for the Raptors this season. Banton was Toronto's backup point guard early in the season, but after an impressive start to the year, he's quickly fallen out of favor and has been in and out of the rotation lately.

Recommended Articles

The Raptors did sign Armoni Brooks to a 10-day contract on Sunday, but Brooks is brand new to the team and more of a shooting guard than a point guard. He may be able to provide some floor spacing, but it'll be tough for the Raptors to ask him to man the point in VanVleet and Flynn's absence.

Toronto will also be without OG Anunoby who is recovering from a fracture in his right ring finger.

Further Reading

Offensive woes continue for Raptors & other takeaways from Toronto's loss to Magic

Nick Nurse jokes he wishes he hadn't seen replay prior to ejection

Nick Nurse explains why Malachi Flynn fell out of the rotation & how impressed he's been lately

USATSI_17805423_168390270_lowres
News

Fred VanVleet & Malachi Flynn Both Ruled Out for Raptors

By Aaron Rosejust now
USATSI_17427513_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Sign Armoni Brooks to 10-Day Contract, Release D.J. Wilson

By Aaron Rose2 hours ago
USATSI_17129881_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Cavaliers

By Aaron Rose3 hours ago
USATSI_17775903_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Fred VanVleet & Malachi Flynn Both Questionable, OG Anunoby Out vs. Cavaliers

By Aaron Rose22 hours ago
USATSI_17828126_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Have a Problem with Playing Down to their Competition

By Aaron RoseMar 5, 2022
USATSI_17827903_168390270_lowres
News

Offensive Woes Continue for Raptors & Other Takeaways from Toronto's Loss to Magic

By Aaron RoseMar 4, 2022
USATSI_15772057_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Fred VanVleet & OG Anunoby Will Travel with Raptors, Though VanVleet's Injury Remains Without a Timeline

By Aaron RoseMar 4, 2022
USATSI_17685902_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Rule Out Fred VanVleet vs. Magic

By Aaron RoseMar 4, 2022