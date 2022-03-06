Fred VanVleet & Malachi Flynn Both Ruled Out for Raptors

It's time to get creative.

The Toronto Raptors are going to be without both Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn on Sunday night when they open their six game road trip against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

VanVleet can't seem to work his way back from an ailing right knee that's kept him sidelined for the last four games. Now, Flynn is set to miss time with a left hamstring strain, leaving the Raptors without any traditional point guards on their roster.

Toronto will likely have to turn to Dalano Banton to man the point alongside Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes who have played the point forward spot for the Raptors this season. Banton was Toronto's backup point guard early in the season, but after an impressive start to the year, he's quickly fallen out of favor and has been in and out of the rotation lately.

The Raptors did sign Armoni Brooks to a 10-day contract on Sunday, but Brooks is brand new to the team and more of a shooting guard than a point guard. He may be able to provide some floor spacing, but it'll be tough for the Raptors to ask him to man the point in VanVleet and Flynn's absence.

Toronto will also be without OG Anunoby who is recovering from a fracture in his right ring finger.

