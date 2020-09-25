Nurse Wants to Keep Raptors Leadership Team Together

The Toronto Raptors have become one of the NBA's marquis organizations through leadership and stability.

On the court, they've done it by moving methodically, making savvy deals when necessary, and working through the draft and player development. Off the court, Raptors president Masai Ujiri has rarely made missteps, hiring talented people to lead the team throughout the organization.

It's why concerns grow with each passing day that Ujiri and general manager Bobby Webster remain without extensions signed past next season.

Toronto took care of its first offseason signing on September 15, inking head coach Nick Nurse to a multi-year deal. For the 53-year-old Nurse, signing the extension was a no-brainer.

"I love being here and love the job and there’s nothing not to love," he said. "I think it was just pretty much it was time to renew a contract and that’s what we did. It was really, really easy."

With Nurse's deal done, attention has turned to Webster and Ujiri.

For Webster, the team's 35-year-old general manager, a contract offer is "close" to being done, Ujiri said on September 17.

The same cannot be said for Ujiri, who said he hadn't had any conversations about an extension for himself as of mid-September. For him, the focus is on getting the rest of the leadership team taken care of before dealing with his own contract. But until his contract is signed, there will be some concern.

"We’ve been together, Bobby, Masai, and I, for seven years now," Nurse said. "Only a real close working relationship for two, since I became a head coach. And we feel like a team. We feel like a team that leads the organization."

When Nurse was asked if he was concerned about Webster and Ujiri's contract situation, his answer was vague and non-committal.

"Yeah, there’s a little concern," he said before flipping his answer. "I was never concerned that they were not gonna get a deal done for me. I feel the same way about Bobby and the same for Masai. If something changes, we’ll do the best we can. If it changes, it will probably be for a good reason for somebody, or a better reason. If not, we’ll just keep working together.”

Nurse's concern level might not be high right now, but the longer things drag on for Ujiri and Webster, the greater concerns will grow for Raptors fans.