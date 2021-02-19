Raptors vs Timberwolves: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Friday's Game

The Toronto Raptors will look for revenge when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Here's how to watch and the best bets

The Toronto Raptors will look for revenge Friday night when they head over Minnesota to take on Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves at 9 p.m. ET.

The Timberwolves remain the NBA's worst team. They're losers of six of their last seven games and have won just seven games this season. One of those victories, however, came last weekend over the Raptors who fell 116-112 to Minnesota on Sunday.

This time things will look a little different for Toronto. Kyle Lowry is expected to miss his second straight game with a left thumb sprain, but OG Anunoby will be back in the lineup after missing the teams' last meeting with an ankle sprain.

If Toronto can contain Towns and limit their offensive lulls, the Raptors shouldn't fall into the same trap that got them last time out. Even on a back-to-back, the Raptors are too talented to fall to the Timberwolves twice in less than a week.

Game Details

Toronto Raptors at Minnesota Timberwolves

Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Time: 9:00 PM EST

Location: Target Center

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN

Raptors Listen: FAN 590

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Timberwolves TV Broadcast: Fox Sports North

Timberwolves Listen: 830 WCCO

Timberwolves Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Raptors -2.5

Moneyline: TOR -145, MIN +130

O/U: 227.5

Odds provided by Covers

Pick of the Game

To be announced.

