Raptors vs Timberwolves: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Friday's Game
The Toronto Raptors will look for revenge Friday night when they head over Minnesota to take on Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves at 9 p.m. ET.
The Timberwolves remain the NBA's worst team. They're losers of six of their last seven games and have won just seven games this season. One of those victories, however, came last weekend over the Raptors who fell 116-112 to Minnesota on Sunday.
This time things will look a little different for Toronto. Kyle Lowry is expected to miss his second straight game with a left thumb sprain, but OG Anunoby will be back in the lineup after missing the teams' last meeting with an ankle sprain.
If Toronto can contain Towns and limit their offensive lulls, the Raptors shouldn't fall into the same trap that got them last time out. Even on a back-to-back, the Raptors are too talented to fall to the Timberwolves twice in less than a week.
Game Details
Toronto Raptors at Minnesota Timberwolves
Date: Friday, February 19, 2021
Time: 9:00 PM EST
Location: Target Center
How to Watch
Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN
Raptors Listen: FAN 590
Raptors Stream: Click Here
Timberwolves TV Broadcast: Fox Sports North
Timberwolves Listen: 830 WCCO
Timberwolves Stream: Click Here
Odds
Spread: Raptors -2.5
Moneyline: TOR -145, MIN +130
O/U: 227.5
Pick of the Game
