MLSE Announces Raptors Will Play at Full Capacity

The capacity limits are coming to an end at Scotiabank Arena.

The Toronto Raptors will play in front of a fully packed arena when they open their season against the Washington Wizards on October 20, Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment announced Friday. That means over 20,000 fans will be admitted back into the arena for the first time in over 19 months.

"We are overjoyed to see this day arrive when we are able to welcome a full venue to cheer on the Maple Leafs and Raptors," MLSE CEO and President Michael Friisdahl wrote in a statement.

Anyone entering the arena will be required to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccine unless medically exempt or ineligible for vaccination.

The Raptors opened their preseason schedule at half capacity, 9,400 people, though the official attendance was slightly above 8,000 for Monday's opener.

