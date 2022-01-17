Report: Pacers Seeking 2 1st-Round Picks for Myles Turner

Myles Turner may be a perfect fit for the Toronto Raptors, but the Indiana Pacers' asking price is making a deal hard to envision.

Indiana is reportedly asking for two first-round picks for their 6-foot-11 big man, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. It's a steep asking price for Turner and one the Raptors are unlikely to pay.

Masai Ujiri has never parted with multiple first-round picks in a trade dating back to his days as the general manager for the Denver Nuggets. He's traded a single first-round pick only a handful of times, most recently for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in a trade that saw Toronto depart with DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl.

The Raptors have repeatedly been connected to Turner ahead of next month's trade deadline and it's not hard to see why. He's a 25-year-old 3-and-D big man who would fit perfectly into Toronto's undersized frontcourt. He'd bring the spacing the Raptors could use as a pick-and-pop threat, shooting 33.3% on three-pointers this season, and he's a shot-blocking machine in the paint, averaging 2.8 blocks per game.

While Toronto has all of its future first-round picks at its disposal, Ujiri's track record suggests he'll be reluctant to pay up for Turner unless the asking price comes down in the next month.

