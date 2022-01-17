Skip to main content
Report: Pacers Seeking 2 1st-Round Picks for Myles Turner

Report: Pacers Seeking 2 1st-Round Picks for Myles Turner

The Toronto Raptors track record suggests Masai Ujiri won't trade multiple first-round picks for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors track record suggests Masai Ujiri won't trade multiple first-round picks for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner

Myles Turner may be a perfect fit for the Toronto Raptors, but the Indiana Pacers' asking price is making a deal hard to envision.

Indiana is reportedly asking for two first-round picks for their 6-foot-11 big man, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. It's a steep asking price for Turner and one the Raptors are unlikely to pay.

Masai Ujiri has never parted with multiple first-round picks in a trade dating back to his days as the general manager for the Denver Nuggets. He's traded a single first-round pick only a handful of times, most recently for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in a trade that saw Toronto depart with DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl.

Recommended Articles

The Raptors have repeatedly been connected to Turner ahead of next month's trade deadline and it's not hard to see why. He's a 25-year-old 3-and-D big man who would fit perfectly into Toronto's undersized frontcourt. He'd bring the spacing the Raptors could use as a pick-and-pop threat, shooting 33.3% on three-pointers this season, and he's a shot-blocking machine in the paint, averaging 2.8 blocks per game.

While Toronto has all of its future first-round picks at its disposal, Ujiri's track record suggests he'll be reluctant to pay up for Turner unless the asking price comes down in the next month.

Further Reading

Raptors trio shows Toronto's playoff potential in come-from-behind victory over Bucks

Dwane Casey says Fred VanVleet is a Kyle Lowry clone: 'He should be an All-Star'

Justin Champagnie is wowing the Raptors in the most unusual fashion

USATSI_17458612_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Pacers Seeking 2 1st-Round Picks for Myles Turner

1 hour ago
USATSI_15471112_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Heat

2 hours ago
USATSI_17173183_168390270_lowres (3)
News

Scottie Barnes Returns, Khem Birch Remains Out, Gary Trent Jr. Still Questionable

19 hours ago
62085726_2434204313533809_4393613834714687951_n
News

Simu Liu Jumps to Toronto's Defense, Snapping Back at Bucks Twitter

Jan 16, 2022
USATSI_17511710_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Trio Shows Toronto's Playoff Potential in Come-From-Behind Victory Over Bucks

Jan 15, 2022
USATSI_17143380_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Raptors Rule Out Scottie Barnes & Khem Birch, Gary Trent Jr. Remains Questionable

Jan 15, 2022
USATSI_15818076_168390270_lowres
News

Dwane Casey Says Fred VanVleet is a Kyle Lowry Clone: 'He Should be an All-Star'

Jan 15, 2022
USATSI_17479677_168390270_lowres
News

Scottie Barnes Provides an Update on His Ailing Knee

Jan 15, 2022