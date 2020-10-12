Raptors Have 8th Highest Championship Odds for 2021

As the 2020 NBA season comes to a close and the Toronto Raptors' 487-day run as NBA champions concludes, Vegas is already looking ahead to the 2020-21 NBA season.

Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, and the Raptors sit at +1700 to win the NBA Finals in 2021, the eighth highest in the NBA, with an implied probability of about 6% as of Monday morning, according to Oddschecker. Those odds are the fifth best in the Eastern Conference, behind the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, and Miami Heat, respectively.

Fresh off clinching the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the Los Angeles Lakers are favourites to repeat as champions. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and company can be found at +400, implying a 20% chance of winning the NBA Finals next season.

They're followed immediately by the Los Angeles Clippers who are expected to return Kawhi Leonard and Paul George with a new head coach at the helm. The Clippers are +500 to win it all in 2021, implying about a 17% chance of winning.

Leading the way in the East is Milwaukee, who will head into a crucial season with reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially heading into unrestricted free agency in the 2021 offseason. They can also be found at +500.

With Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson expected back and healthy in 2021 to go with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors sit at +800, about an 11% chance of winning the Finals in 2021.

Immediately behind the Raptors are the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks at +2000 along with the Houston Rockets and new head coach Doc Rivers who are +2500 to win the championship in 2021.