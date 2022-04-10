Skip to main content
Raptors Will Rest Fred VanVleet & Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby Expected to Play Some

The Toronto Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam vs. the New York Knicks, but OG Anunoby is expected to play some

Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam will get the night off.

With nothing to play for Sunday night against the New York Knicks, the Toronto Raptors are planning to take it easy on their top two players in the final game of the season. VanVleet has been tending to a knee injury since before the All-Star break and while he could have returned to stay in rhythm, the organization felt he would be better off getting a little extra rest.

As for OG Anunoby, Raptors coach Nick Nurse was non-committal on his return to the court, though he did say he's expecting the 24-year-old to play. Anunoby has been out since April 1 due to a right thigh injury and has played in just five games since the All-Star break. If he does play, it won't be for very long as Toronto plans to use the final game as more of a tune-up game for Anunoby.

Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes will both play, though it wouldn't be surprising if their minutes are limited ahead of the playoffs.

The Knicks will be without R.J. Barrett, Julius Randle, Nerlens Noel, Derrick Rose, Kemba Walker, and Cam Reddish.

