Raptors vs. Knicks: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Thursday's Game

The Toronto Raptors return to Tampa for a game against the New York Knicks on New Year's Eve

It might not exactly be a must-win game for the Toronto Raptors (0-3) taking on the New York Knicks (2-2) on New Year's Eve, but it's pretty close.

The Raptors have built up double-digit leads in all three games they've played this season only to see them squandered when the offence has stagnated. They're the first team in the last 20 years to drop to 0-3 despite having double-digit leads in all three games, according to ESPN.

So far this season those lulls have come while Kyle Lowry has been on the bench. The team is plus-14 with Lowry on the floor and minus-40 in the 33 minutes he's sat this season. That's an issue they're going to have to figure out soon, not just because it's unsustainable this year, but also because counting on a 34-year-old on the final year of his contract is not a good plan for the future.

Against New York, the Raptors will have to stop a young, still-developing group led by Canadian RJ Barrett and Julius Randle. The Knicks are riding a two-game winning streak after knocking off the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers. They're a team that's going to look to score in the paint and it'll be up to Toronto's new bigs to deter the Knicks inside scoring.

Plan on tuning in? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks

Date: Thursday, December 31, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: Amalie Arena

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: Sportsnet

Raptors Listen: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Knicks TV Broadcast: MSG

Knicks Listen: ESPN NY 98.7

Knicks Stream: Click Here

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Gambling*

Spread: Raptors -9

Moneyline: TOR -410, PHI +350

O/U: 215.5

*From Action Network