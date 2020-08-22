Nick Nurse wins NBA Coach of the Year Honours

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was named the 2019-20 NBA Coach of the Year on Saturday.

It's been a wild two-year run for the 53-year-old coach who wrapped up his first year with an NBA championship and now has a Coach of the Year award to his name.

Despite losing Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard last offseason, Nurse led the Raptors to a 53-19 record during the regular season (second-best in the NBA) and set a franchise-record with a .736 winning percentage.

“When you see Nick on the sidelines, that’s who he is as a person. Relaxed, but so hard-working. Creative and dynamic. Always setting the tone for our team – attacking our next championship, rather than defending our last,” Raptors President Masai Ujiri said via press release. “That is who Nick is, that is why we believe in him. His journey to this tremendous honour has been a long one – we are so happy to see him recognized this way.”

Nurse received 90 of a possible 100 first-place votes from a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, and was on 98 of the 100 ballots.

He earned Eastern Conference Coach of the Month honours twice during the 2019-20 campaign – January and games played in October/November - and coached Team Giannis at the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

With the award, Nurse becomes the first coach in NBA history to earn both NBA Coach of the Year honours and G-League Coach of the Year honours.

The Raptors finished the regular season leading the NBA in points allowed (106.5 ppg) and opponent three-point field goal percentage (.337) and ranked second in opponent field goal percentage (.428). Toronto also held its opponent to fewer than 100 points in 22 games – most in the NBA.

On the offensive end, the Raptors averaged 112.8 points (second most in team history) and a franchise-record 13.8 three-point field goals per game. This despite their top five leading scorers all missing at least 10 games due to injury or illness. Toronto had three players average at least six more points this season than they did in 2018–19: Norman Powell (+7.4 ppg, 8.6 to 16.0), Fred VanVleet (+6.6 ppg, 11.0 to 17.6) and Pascal Siakam (+ 6.0 ppg, 16.9 to 22.9).

After finishing the season restart in Orlando with a 7-1 record, Toronto also extended its streak to 24 consecutive calendar months with a winning record (Feb. 2017 – Aug. 2020). The streak is the longest in franchise history and the longest current streak in the NBA.

Nurse beat out two-time NBA Coach of the Year winner Mike Budenholzer of the Milwaukee Bucks (147 points; five first-place votes) and Billy Donovan of the Oklahoma City Thunder (134 points; four first-place votes) finished in second and third place, respectively.

The voting was conducted based on regular-season games played through March 11.