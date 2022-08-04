Skip to main content

Nick Nurse Details How Raptors Scout NBA Referees

The Toronto Raptors provide Nick Nurse with full in-depth scouting reports on NBA referees including their favorite movies, bands, and food
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

When Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse first joined the Raptors organization back in 2013 he noticed a problem with how the team viewed referees. Back then there was a sense of dread when certain referees popped up on the schedule. It was as if a loss became a foregone conclusion whenever certain referees were tabbed to officiate the game.

It prompted a change in "referee relations," as Nurse put it during a recent coaching clinic in Pécs, Hungary.

These days Nurse takes a different approach. He has the referees listed in the locker room before games with a brief bio on each of them.

"Tony Brothers. 2,645 games. 475 playoff games. Eight NBA Finals. Guess what? In November, December, January, February, you better get along with this guy because in June, when you want to win it all, he's going to be there," Nurse said.

This past year, the organization took those referee scouting reports to another level, Nurse said.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"I don't know where they get them from, but every day when I come into the area they would put one sheet of paper, a bio sheet of the refs and it was: Favorite movie? Shawshank Redemption. Favorite band? Prince. Favorite food? Pizza," Nurse said. "It really helped me because usually I didn't know anything about them and I'd be able to come out there and say, 'you like Prince? I went to the Prince concert myself in 1984!"

It humanized the referees, Nurse added, allowing the coaching staff to build a small bond with the officials before the game.

"It just changed the way I saw them and hopefully they saw me once in a while," he told the group.

Further Reading

Scottie Barnes has been preparing for more 'Point Scottie' next season, his trainer explains

Raptors should have a 'little specialness' this season, Nick Nurse says

Trainer details Scottie Barnes' offensive mindset going into sophomore season

USATSI_18097709_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Scottie Barnes Has Been Preparing for More 'Point Scottie' Next Season, His Trainer Explains

By Aaron Rose8 hours ago
USATSI_17984035_168390270_lowres (3)
News

Raptors Should Have a 'Little Specialness' This Season, Nick Nurse Says

By Aaron RoseAug 3, 2022 1:58 PM EDT
USATSI_18154124_168390270_lowres (6)
News

Raptors Announce Preseason Schedule & Training Camp in Victoria, BC

By Aaron RoseAug 3, 2022 10:33 AM EDT
USATSI_11413785_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Will Face Jazz & Celtics in Preseason Games in Edmonton & Montreal

By Aaron RoseAug 3, 2022 10:11 AM EDT
USATSI_17941075_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Sign Undrafted Forward Gabe Brown to Training Camp Deal

By Aaron RoseAug 3, 2022 9:30 AM EDT
USATSI_10022852_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Former Raptor DeMarre Carroll Joins Bucks Coaching Staff

By All Raptors StaffAug 2, 2022 5:47 PM EDT
USATSI_18102533_168390270_lowres (3)
News

Trainer Details Scottie Barnes' Offensive Mindset Going Into Sophomore Season

By Aaron RoseAug 2, 2022 10:15 AM EDT
USATSI_18138937_168390270_lowres (3)
News

Exclusive: Inside Scottie Barnes' Offseason, 'He's Gonna Surprise a lot of People,' Trainer Says

By Aaron RoseJul 29, 2022 1:35 PM EDT