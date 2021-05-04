Toronto Raptors home
Raptors List OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr. as Doubtful, Serge Ibaka Out for Clippers

The Toronto Raptors may be a little shorthanded Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The team has listed both OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. as doubtful with left leg injuries. They are joined by Chris Boucher and Paul Watson Jr. who remain in Tampa recovering from their respective leg injuries.

The 23-year-old Anunoby was a late addition to Toronto's Sunday night injury report. He continues to recover from a left calf strain he suffered earlier in the season.

The Clippers will be without former Raptors Serge Ibaka along with Patrick Beverley, and Amir Coffey on Sunday. The game was expected to be Ibaka's first time playing Toronto since signing in Los Angeles this past offseason.

