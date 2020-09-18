SI.com
Anunoby Signs with Klutch Sports

Aaron Rose

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby has signed with the Klutch Sports Group, a sports agency run by LeBron James' longtime friend Rich Paul.

The 23-year-old Anunoby is eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason as he enters the final guaranteed year of his rookie contract.

He's coming off an impressive playoffs in which he averaged 10.5 points on 45.5% shooting with nearly seven rebounds a game all while showing off his defensive versatility.

Since entering the league in 2013, Anunoby has become one of the NBA's quintessential 3-and-D prospects. He shot 39% from 3-point range this season while putting his name among the league's best defenders.

"To see OG go through what he did last year: He lost his dad. He went through the [appendectomy] and basically lost a year. I thought he’s come back this year, trying to help the team, growing up as a person," Raptors president Masai Ujiri said Thursday. "I thought OG was outstanding."

Anunoby's contract situation is particularly complicated for the Raptors this offseason as the team looks to retain Fred VanVleet, Marc Gasol, and Serge Ibaka, all while still maintaining enough cap space to go after a max contract player in 2021.

"We have to figure out how we maneuver where we keep our cap space for the future and for that year, ’21," Ujiri said.

Anunoby joins James, Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, and Trae Young on the long list of talented NBA players Klutch Sports represents. 

He is currently the only Raptors player represented by the group, according to Klutch Sports' Instagram.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Rhett1015
Rhett1015

If he entered the league in 2013 then he was 16 his rookie season!😀

