OG Anunoby Returns for Raptors vs. Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors will have OG Anunoby back in the lineup Thursday night for a pivotal game against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

OG Anunoby is back.

The Toronto Raptors will have the 24-year-old forward back in the lineup Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team announced pre-game. It'll be Anunoby's first game back since the All-Star break after missing over a month due to a fracture in his right ring finger.

Anunoby will certainly not be at 100% in his first game back and the plan for Toronto will be to ease him back in slowly after missing 14 straight games dating back to February 16. He worked out pre-game with a bandage on the finger that is yet to fully heal, as of the team's last update.

It's unclear how long Anunoby has been dealing with the fracture in his finger. Raptors coach Nick Nurse said doctors believe he may have been playing with the injury for three or four months. While it didn't appear to be impacting him too much, his shooting numbers this season have certainly taken a dip. He's shooting just 35.1% from behind the arc this season compared to 37.5% prior to this year.

Trent Ruled Out

Gary Trent Jr. has been downgraded to out with a hyperextended big left toe. There is no fracture in the toe and the team will monitor how much pain he's in going forward.

