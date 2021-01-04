NewsCanada Basketball
Search

Report: Rockets' Asking Price For Harden Likely Siakam & Multiple Picks From Raptors

The Raptors would likely have to part with Pascal Siakam and multiple first round picks in order to pry James Harden away from the Houston Rockets
Author:
Publish date:

Pascal Siakam's struggles to start this season haven't only impacted the Toronto Raptors on the court. They've done some serious damage to what the Raptors can do off the court, specifically in terms of his trade value.

The 26-year-old Raptors star was reportedly the centerpiece of whatever trade discussions took place with the Houston Rockets to acquire James Harden, according to ESPN Radio's John Granato.

But after Siakam's lackluster start to the season, the Rockets' asking price has presumably increased.

"I'm sure it would have to be Siakam. I'm not sure, let me step back, but I would guess that the Rockets would want Malachi Flynn and then you're looking at multiple first-round draft picks into the future. Probably lightly protected or unprotected." ESPN's Brian Windhorst told Sportsnet's Good Show on Monday. "Siakam is a guy that still has a lot of value because he can play multiple positions, he defends, he plays both ends of the court, when he's right — he's not really right right now — and he's signed to a long-term contract. You wouldn't be trading for a guy you'd have to worry about. But still, I think Houston would want him and a bunch of other stuff and that's where you get into difficulty."

As Windhorst pointed out, the Raptors don't have a lot of flexibility to make a trade right now. They have seven players that can't be moved until February due to recent signing restrictions. Additionally, in order to take back Harden's $41.2 million contract for this season, the Raptors would have to include either Siakam or Kyle Lowry in order to make the contracts match.

Houston is by all accounts looking to add a young controllable and talented piece like Siakam in addition to a ton of draft pick capital to kickstart a reset. Whatever the Raptors could have done a month ago — if a deal was ever truly offered — with Siakam has certainly changed. Now the draft pick asking price has undoubtedly increased and it might be too much for Toronto to part with.

USATSI_13754247_168390270_lowres (4)
News

Report: Rockets' Asking Price For Harden Likely Siakam & Multiple Picks From Raptors

USATSI_15375645_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors' Lack of Free Throws Stem From a Shift Away From Inside Scoring

USATSI_14898381_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors vs Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Monday's Game

USATSI_15389504_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Plagued by 3-Point Reliance

USATSI_15389873_168390270_lowres
News

Boucher's Strengths Are Highlighted Alongside Another Big

USATSI_15389410_168390270_lowres
News

Siakam's Woes Continue as Raptors Falter Against Pelicans

USATSI_15374635_168390270_lowres
News

Pascal Siakam Returns to Starting Lineup for Raptors

USATSI_13754245_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: Raptors Made "Courtesy Call" on Harden

USATSI_15355420_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors-Pelicans Has All The Makings of a 3-Point Shootout