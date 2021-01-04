Report: Rockets' Asking Price For Harden Likely Siakam & Multiple Picks From Raptors

The Raptors would likely have to part with Pascal Siakam and multiple first round picks in order to pry James Harden away from the Houston Rockets

Pascal Siakam's struggles to start this season haven't only impacted the Toronto Raptors on the court. They've done some serious damage to what the Raptors can do off the court, specifically in terms of his trade value.

The 26-year-old Raptors star was reportedly the centerpiece of whatever trade discussions took place with the Houston Rockets to acquire James Harden, according to ESPN Radio's John Granato.

But after Siakam's lackluster start to the season, the Rockets' asking price has presumably increased.

"I'm sure it would have to be Siakam. I'm not sure, let me step back, but I would guess that the Rockets would want Malachi Flynn and then you're looking at multiple first-round draft picks into the future. Probably lightly protected or unprotected." ESPN's Brian Windhorst told Sportsnet's Good Show on Monday. "Siakam is a guy that still has a lot of value because he can play multiple positions, he defends, he plays both ends of the court, when he's right — he's not really right right now — and he's signed to a long-term contract. You wouldn't be trading for a guy you'd have to worry about. But still, I think Houston would want him and a bunch of other stuff and that's where you get into difficulty."

As Windhorst pointed out, the Raptors don't have a lot of flexibility to make a trade right now. They have seven players that can't be moved until February due to recent signing restrictions. Additionally, in order to take back Harden's $41.2 million contract for this season, the Raptors would have to include either Siakam or Kyle Lowry in order to make the contracts match.

Houston is by all accounts looking to add a young controllable and talented piece like Siakam in addition to a ton of draft pick capital to kickstart a reset. Whatever the Raptors could have done a month ago — if a deal was ever truly offered — with Siakam has certainly changed. Now the draft pick asking price has undoubtedly increased and it might be too much for Toronto to part with.