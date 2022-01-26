Pascal Siakam Jokes About His Elusive 2nd Triple-Double

The basketball gods just won't let it happen. Pascal Siakam can't get his second career triple-double.

It seemed all but inevitable that Siakam would reach the milestone Tuesday night. The 27-year-old Toronto Raptors forward had 22 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds through three quarters. Three rebounds couldn't be that tough to get, right?

Wrong.

Siakam came up one rebound shy of the milestone, finishing the night with 24 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds in 39 minutes.

"That’s funny. Yeah, I think I have a thing with triple-doubles, I don’t know," Siakam said. "I want to blame Chris but I’m not going to do that to Chris."

It was nearly two weeks ago that Siakam thought he had his second career triple-double. He walked off the court against the Milwaukee Bucks with 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

But the NBA said not so fast. They stripped Siakam of two rebounds upon review, leaving him just shy of the mark.

"I mean it is what it is. I don’t even know what happened. In my head, I was like, oh yeah you got a triple-double, and then I think they came out, what, like four days after? It was like something crazy," Siakam joked. "That had to be a record. I didn’t know they checked other things like that."

And so the hunt goes on for that elusive milestone that would vault him up to third in Raptors career triple-doubles alongside Jose Calderon and Marcus Camby who both recorded two. It'll be a while before he gets to the top of that list where Kyle Lowry sits with 16 for his Raptors tenure.

