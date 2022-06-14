Report: Raptors Assistant Coach Leaving for Phoenix Coaching Position

It's the sign of a successful organization.

The Toronto Raptors will once again have a coaching vacancy to fill this summer following the departure of Patrick Mutombo to the Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mutombo spent last season as the head coach of the Raptors 905 following nearly a half decade on the Raptors' bench as an assistant coach. He'd previously worked as a G-League coach for the Austin Spurs before signing in Toronto in 2016.

The departure continues a trend of Raptors assistant coaches moving on to greener pastures elsewhere. Toronto saw Chris Finch depart in 2021 for the head coaching job in Minnesota. Sergio Scariolo and Jama Mahlalela both left the team last summer leading to a pair of coaching vacancies.

For now, it's only one coaching position Raptors head coach Nick Nurse will need to fill but it's possible there will be more vacancies. Adrian Griffin's name has repeatedly popped up in coaching searches and teams have called Toronto about his availability, Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri said.

Expect former Indiana Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren to take on a bigger role in Toronto next year. He was a consultant for the team this past season but could return to the bench as a full-time assistant next season.

