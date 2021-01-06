Raptors at Suns: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Wednesday's Game

The Raptors will look to get right as they head out west to take on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night

The Toronto Raptors are Phoenix Suns appear to be two teams going in opposite directions.

Last year it was Phoenix who just missed out of the playoffs after a 34-39 regular season while Toronto cruised to a 53-19 record, the second best in the NBA. So far this season, things have looked a little different. The addition of Chris Paul and another year of development from Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton has the Suns sitting pretty at 5-2. On the other side, the Raptors have yet to find their swagger this season, dropping to 1-5 after a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday.

Wednesday night's game will mark the start of the Raptors' West Coast road trip, taking them through Phoenix, Sacramento, Golden State, and Portland. It'll be a big test for Toronto to see if the start to the season was just an ill-timed slump or something more concerning for this season. With the way things have looked so far this season, the Suns won't be an easy matchup for the Raptors. Phoenix allows the second-fewest 3-point attempts per game this season while the Raptors take by far the most in the league. If Toronto can't adapt, it could be another long night for Raptors fans.

Game Details

Toronto Raptors at Phoenix Suns

Date: Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Time: 9:00 PM EST.

Location: Phoenix Suns Arena

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: Sportsnet

Raptors Listen: TSN 1050

Suns TV Broadcast: FS-Arizona

Suns Listen: KTAR 98.7 FM

Suns Stream: Click Here

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Odds*

Spread: Suns -3

Moneyline: PHO -139, TOR +130

O/U: 218.5

*From Action Network