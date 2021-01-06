NewsCanada Basketball
Search

Raptors at Suns: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Wednesday's Game

The Raptors will look to get right as they head out west to take on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night
Author:
Publish date:

The Toronto Raptors are Phoenix Suns appear to be two teams going in opposite directions.

Last year it was Phoenix who just missed out of the playoffs after a 34-39 regular season while Toronto cruised to a 53-19 record, the second best in the NBA. So far this season, things have looked a little different. The addition of Chris Paul and another year of development from Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton has the Suns sitting pretty at 5-2. On the other side, the Raptors have yet to find their swagger this season, dropping to 1-5 after a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday.

Wednesday night's game will mark the start of the Raptors' West Coast road trip, taking them through Phoenix, Sacramento, Golden State, and Portland. It'll be a big test for Toronto to see if the start to the season was just an ill-timed slump or something more concerning for this season. With the way things have looked so far this season, the Suns won't be an easy matchup for the Raptors. Phoenix allows the second-fewest 3-point attempts per game this season while the Raptors take by far the most in the league. If Toronto can't adapt, it could be another long night for Raptors fans.

Game Details

Toronto Raptors at Phoenix Suns

Date: Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Time: 9:00 PM EST.

Location: Phoenix Suns Arena

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: Sportsnet

Raptors Listen: TSN 1050

Suns TV Broadcast: FS-Arizona

Suns Listen: KTAR 98.7 FM

Suns Stream: Click Here

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Odds*

Spread: Suns -3

Moneyline: PHO -139, TOR +130

O/U: 218.5

*From Action Network

USATSI_12292543_168390270_lowres
News

Trade for Harden? Trade Lowry? West Coast Trip Likely to Answer Raptors Questions

USATSI_14133257_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors at Suns: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Wednesday's Game

USATSI_15396018_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Defensive Issues Stem From An Inability To End Possessions

USATSI_15395793_168390270_lowres
News

Hot 3-Point Shooting Can't Mask Raptors Offensive Woes

USATSI_15374891_168390270_lowres
News

Expect More Stanley Johnson With Matt Thomas & Terence Davis in Nick Nurse's Defensive Dog House

USATSI_13754247_168390270_lowres (4)
News

Report: Rockets' Asking Price For Harden Likely Siakam & Multiple Picks From Raptors

USATSI_15375645_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors' Lack of Free Throws Stem From a Shift Away From Inside Scoring

USATSI_14898381_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors vs Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Monday's Game

USATSI_15389504_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Plagued by 3-Point Reliance