Report: Raptors Interested in Jakob Poeltl & Bojan Bogdanovic

The Toronto Raptors appear to be poking around the seller's market to see what buying at the trade deadline might look like.

The team has reportedly registered interest in both Jakob Poeltl and Bojan Bogdanovic, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Poeltl, 27, would be a perfect fit should Toronto look to bolster its roster for a playoff push this season. He's a 7-foot-1 center averaging 12.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game this year and is already well-acquainted with the organization having been drafted by the Raptors in 2016, the same year Toronto added Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet.

San Antonio's asking price for Poeltl reportedly remains high and moving a first-round pick, let alone multiple firsts, will likely scare off Toronto at this point in the season.

As for Bogdanovic, the 33-year-old is a lights-out three-point shooter, shooting 41.5% from behind the arc this season. He's averaging a career-high 21.2 points per game this season and would be an ideal fit on Toronto's offensively deficient roster.

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly indicated they'd like to keep Bogdanovic with the organization moving forward, however, an unprotected first-round pick could sway them into a deal, per The Athletic's James L. Edwards III.

Toronto has its full allotment of first-round picks available to be traded.

Further Reading

Raptors open critical road trip with crucial overtime victory over Knicks

Raptors searching for answers as inconsistent energy plagues disappointing season

Raptors end pivotal homestand with split following loss to Hawks