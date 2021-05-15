Sports Illustrated home
Raptors Resting Kyle Lowry For What Could be His Final Game with Toronto

The Toronto Raptors will rest Kyle Lowry for the final game of the season and what could be his final game with the organization
Kyle Lowry may have already played his final game as a member of the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto has ruled out the 35-year-old Lowry with "rest" for the final game of the season on Sunday afternoon. He is joined by OG Anunoby, Rodney Hood, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe, and Paul Watson Jr. who have all be ruled out with various injuries.

Lowry has played just nine of Toronto's 27 games since the March 25th NBA trade deadline. There had been some hope that Toronto would welcome back Lowry for potentially one final game this season, but the team has decided to withhold the veteran guard. If Lowry does leave in free agency this summer, his final game will have been a vintage Lowry performance against the Los Angeles Lakers. He finished the night with 37 points and 11 assists, leading Toronto to a 121-114 upset victory over LeBron James and the Lakers.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse had previously said that Anunoby would likely return this season, but with nothing to play for these days, the organization appears to be playing it safe with the 23-year-old forward to ensure he has a fully healthy offseason to continue his development.

Toronto's final game will tip off at 1 pm E.T. against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

