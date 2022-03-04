Skip to main content
Raptors Rule Out Fred VanVleet vs. Magic

The Toronto Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet when they take on the Orlando Magic on Friday night

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Fred VanVleet's ailing right knee injury isn't getting any better.

The Toronto Raptors guard has already been ruled out for Friday night's game against the Orlando Magic alongside OG Anunoby and D.J. Wilson.

The team is taking a cautious approach with VanVleet who has been battling the knee injury since before the All-Star break. He'd been listed as questionable ahead of Toronto's last couple of games, but has already been ruled out as the Raptors try to give him a little extra rest ahead of the stretch run.

“We did the MRI. It’s probably been a couple weeks now. It was clear. It showed no damage. It’s a contusion, bruise. It’s just still very sore," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said last week of VanVleet's injury.

It's extra concerning for the Raptors who are planning to keep Anunoby sidelined for the next two weeks or so as he works his way back from a fractured right ring finger. Without the two of them, Toronto's lack of three-point shooting has really constricted the floor for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is the only above-average three-point shooter available for Toronto when VanVleet and Anunoby are out.

Toronto is once again listing Thad Young as questionable with a non-COVID illness. He missed Thursday night's game, presumably with the same non-COVID illness that was bugging Pascal Siakam last week.

