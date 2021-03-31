Raptors Rule Out Kyle Lowry with Lingering Foot Infection

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Kyle Lowry for Wednesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a foot infection

The Toronto Raptors just can't catch a break.

Toronto has ruled Kyle Lowry out for Wednesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a right toe infection, the team announced.

It's the same injury that has been plaguing Lowry since at least January when he was forced to sit out two games due to the toe infection. Lowry more recently missed Sunday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers and then was held to just 24 minutes in a blowout loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

This is an injury that's been reoccurring for Lowry and it might be time to give him some rest. Considering the Raptors' 18-29 record and his upcoming free agency this summer both Lowry and the organization might be better off taking a few games off and letting his foot heal before he returns to game action.

Toronto continues to be without DeAndre' Bembry and Paul Watson Jr. who remain in the NBA's COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols, Patrick McCaw who continues to battle swelling in his left knee that required surgery last season, and Jalen Harris who is out with a hip pointer injury.

The Thunder have ruled out Canadians Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort, along with Darius Bazley, Mike Muscala, and Aleksej Pokusevski, who is in COVID-19 protocols. Ty Jerome is questionable to play.

Further Reading

OG Anunoby is getting a bigger chance to show he can contribute offensively

Hope is dying for Raptors as chants for tanking get louder

Report: Only an 'overwhelming' offer could pry Masai Ujiri away from Toronto