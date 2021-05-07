Sports Illustrated home
Raptors Rule Out OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher, Paul Watson Jr. vs. Grizzlies

It's going to be a little bit longer before the Toronto Raptors are back at full strength this season.

The team has announced that OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher, and Paul Watson Jr. will all miss Saturday night's against Memphis Grizzlies. 

It'll be the fourth straight game the Raptors have played without Anunoby who continues to rehab a left calf strain. The team has opted to take a very cautious approach with their 23-year-old wing to ensure his injury doesn't deteriorate.

For Boucher, it'll be the eighth straight game he's missed since suffering an MCL sprain against the Brooklyn Nets. There was no structural damage in his leg, but the team has not announced any updated timeline for his return.

Toronto is likely to be without Yuta Watanabe who is listed as doubtful with right ankle soreness.

The Grizzlies have yet to announce an injury report for Saturday

