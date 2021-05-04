Raptors Rule Out OG Anunoby, Patrick Beverley Reportedly Listed as Questionable

The Toronto Raptors will be without OG Anunoby who continues to recover from a left calf strain he suffered in late January

That OG Anunoby vs. Kawhi Leonard matchup the basketball world had been hoping for will have to wait a few more days.

The Toronto Raptors have downgraded Anunoby to out for Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. It'll be the second straight game Anunoby has missed as he continues to recover from a left calf strain.

Anunoby first popped up on Toronto's injury report on January 27 with that calf strain. He was listed as questionable at the time but things quickly got worse as he missed 10 straight games with the injury. In total, he's missed 22 of the Raptors 65 games this year because of the calf injury and COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

While Anunoby is trending in the wrong direction, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is reportedly nearing a return and is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 32-year-old has missed 12 straight games after suffering a fracture in his left hand.

Toronto may also be without Gary Trent Jr. who has been listed as doubtful with a left leg contusion.

