Luka Doncic Takes Over as Raptors Run Out of Gas Late

This was always going to be a scheduling loss for the Toronto Raptors.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse almost said as much Friday night just moments before he caught a late-night flight home from Boston for the second game of a back-to-back. Beating any team on a back-to-back is tough, but knocking off the Dallas Mavericks with Luka Doncic is borderline impossible as the Raptors found out Saturday, falling 103-95 in Scotiabank Arena.

A clean first quarter with some surprisingly efficient half-court offense slowly deteriorated as the Raptors lost their legs. The offense got progressively worse with each passing quarter and foul trouble to OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes left Toronto without much hope defensively. Eventually, as is usually the case, Doncic took over and the Raptors ran out of gas.

"Those are the nights we really need our bench to provide some energy at home, back-to-back, we really needed them to give us something and they got outplayed pretty badly, I thought," Nurse said.

OG Gets Hot Early

The first two games of the season had not been kind to Anunoby who seemed to regress after what had been a very impressive preseason. It looked as though he was pressing offensively, trying to make something out of nothing as Toronto’s No. 1 offensive option.

“I think he needs to get downhill a little bit more,” Nurse had said on opening night. “He’s got get into the paint a little bit and create not only for himself but for his teammates a little bit.”

Early Saturday night Anunoby had no such offensive issues. He got to his spots early and often, blowing by the slow-footed Kristaps Porzingis and then nailing catch-and-shoot three-pointers to get himself going rather than trying to create difficult one-on-one buckets. He shot 8-for-10 in the first half alone, scoring 20 points before the break.

Things, however, did slow down in the second half as Anunoby was held to just three points in the second half, finishing the night with 23 points, three rebounds, and five fouls.

Barnes Continues to Take on NBA’s Best

From Jayson Tatum on Friday night to Doncic on Saturday, the Raptors are throwing Scottie Barnes right into the NBA fire. He held his own against Doncic early, but his foul trouble in the first half proved costly for the Raptors. Once he took his third foul midway through the second quarter Dallas began clawing back, pulling to within six at halftime as a Fred VanVleet, Isaac Bonga, Gary Trent Jr., Khem Birch, and Svi Mykhailiuk lineup couldn't seem to generate any reliable offense.

Doncic then put on a show in the third quarter, nailing a high-arching floater and a 32-foot step-back three-pointer to give Dallas a 72-64 lead all while Barnes sat. By the time the 20-year-old checked back in, Toronto had nothing left to give.

Barnes finished the night with 17 points, three of which came on an and-1 against Doncic, eight rebounds, two assists, and five fouls.

Boucher Gets Benched

A 0-for-5 first half with some terrible shot selection was all Nurse needed to see from the always inconsistent Chris Boucher. Nurse called a timeout just seconds after Boucher’s fifth shot, an errant pull-up three-pointer, and Boucher wasn’t heard from again.

Highlight of the Night (1)

Anunoby caught a pass deep in the paint, drew two defenders, and then went up and over Canadian Dwight Powell for a picture-perfect slam dunk.

Highlight of the Night (2)

The Fred VanVleet to Precious Achiuwa alley-oop hasn’t looked pretty so far this season, but the two hooked up for an incredible fast-break score as time expired in the third quarter.

Up Next: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan and the new-look Chicago Bulls are coming to Toronto next for a Monday night tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.