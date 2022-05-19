Skip to main content
Scottie Barnes Named Among NBA's All-Rookie First Teamers

Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has been named to the NBA's first-team All-Rookie for his stellar 2021-22 campaign

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

It's official. To nobody's surprise, the NBA's 2021-22 Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes, has earned first-team All-Rookie honors this season.

The Toronto Raptors forward became just the ninth player in franchise history to earn first-team honors, joining Damon Stoudamire, Marcus Camby, Vince Carter, Morris Peterson, Chris Bosh, Charlie Villanueva, Andrea Bargnani, and Jorge Garbajosa. Only 12 Raptors players have ever earned All-Rookie honors with Terence Davis being the most recent recipient of second-team All-Rookie honors in 2019-20.

Barnes, the surprising fourth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season while shooting 49.2% from the floor. He set a career-high with 31 points on March 18 against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and finished just two assists shy of a triple-double in his first career playoff game, scoring 15 points and nabbing 10 rebounds in Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 20-year-old is joined on the first team by Detroit's Cade Cunningham, Cleveland's Evan Mobley, Orlando's Franz Wagner, and Houston's Jalen Green.

The NBA will announce the recipients of All-Defensive honors Friday, followed by the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award winner Sunday, and All-NBA honors on Tuesday, May 22. Fred VanVleet has been named a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award and could earn All-Defensive honors while Pascal Siakam is in the running for third-team All-NBA honors.

