Scottie Barnes Doesn't Flinch, Sealing Raptors Victory over Pacers

Even with the game on the line, nothing could rattle Scottie Barnes.

The 20-year-old Toronto Raptors rookie stepped to the free-throw line with an opportunity to take a three-point lead over the Indiana Pacers. There couldn't have been anyone the Pacers would have preferred to be taking the game-sealing free throws. Barnes had been 1-for-4 from the charity stripe coming into the final seconds and the scouting report on him coming out of college suggested he couldn't shoot. He'd been a 62% free-throw shooter in college. But this time, there was ice in Barnes' veins. For the third time in his first seven games, Barnes eclipsed the 20-point mark, nailing both his free throws and clinching an ugly 97-94 victory on Saturday night.

At this point, Barnes is Toronto's youngest player and in the conversation for the most talented. He's become a go-to scorer for the Raptors, calling his own number and getting comfortable taking mid-range shots when the defense steps into his passing lanes. Eleven of his team-high 21 points came in the fourth quarter alone as he recorded his second career double-double with 12 rebounds.

None of Barnes' heroics would have been possible without a trio of clutch plays from Gary Trent Jr. who went on a personal 5-0 run late in the fourth quarter to give the Raptors a six-point lead. Then, clinging to a three-point lead, Trent poked the ball loose from Chris Duarte, leading to a Khem Birch put-back dunk at the other end.

Barnes Suffers Hand Injury

Barnes suffered a right thumb injury late in the game. X-rays came back negative, but the Raptors will monitor it going forward, the team said.

Svi Saves Toronto Early

With Toronto's starters unable to get anything going, the Raptors turned to Svi Mykhailiuk to provide a spark off the bench. The 24-year-old sharpshooter hadn't done much in the regular season after a very impressive preseason, but against Indiana, Mykhailiuk immediately proved vital, leading all Raptors with 11 points in the first half alone.

What's been notable about Mykhailiuk is how he's been getting his buckets this season. The report on him coming into the year suggested he'd be a catch-and-shoot sharpshooter, the kind of floor spacer Toronto desperately needed. So far, though, he's been doing it without the long ball, carving up defenses on the inside.

"He’s a little more maybe explosive than we thought he was," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said earlier in the week. "You kinda think he’s maybe just a catch and shoot, space the floor guy but he’s pretty athletic and he’s got a little bit of a slash game and a driving game to him."

Mykhailiuk finished the night with 16 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

Precious Continues To Struggle Inside

Precious Achiuwa's struggles inside the paint continued into Saturday night. He came into the game shooting just 50% inside the restricted area, the third-worst of anyone attempting at least five shots in the restricted area per game. At one point in the second quarter, he missed a somewhat contested dunk and then came back down the court and took it himself for an ill-fated layup that wasn't close.

Nurse let Birch play the bulk of the minutes off the bench, but at this point, it might be worth making a permanent switch in the starting lineup and letting the veteran take over for Achiuwa.

Flynn Checks In

Malachi Flynn briefly checked in midway through the second quarter ahead of Goran Dragic who was a DNP-Coaches Decision for the third straight game. It was a brief stint, but it would suggest he's jumped Dragic in the rotation as Toronto's third point guard.

Up Next: New York Knicks

The Raptors will get Halloween off to go trick or treating before heading to New York to take on the Knicks on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.