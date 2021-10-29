Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Compares Scottie Barnes & Jalen Suggs

Heading into the 2021 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic knew they were going to get someone special. They'd spent time working out both Jalen Suggs and Scottie Barnes and no matter who the Toronto Raptors decided to go with, Orlando knew it was going to draft a great player and an even better person.

"Scottie’s a high motor guy, a high-intensity guy, very versatile in what he brings to the table for the Raptors. He's a great kid," Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. "Jalen is just the same, high intensity, highly competitive. Great young men and that's the one thing that stands out and just a highly competitive person in both of them are it's just really great to see."

Friday night marks the first time Suggs and Barnes will face one another, but all the hoopla off the court about who should have been picked where means nothing to the two childhood friends.

"We’re both happy for each other. We wish each other the best of luck," Barnes said Thursday.

Even with a slow start from Suggs, this 2021 NBA Draft class is quickly making a name for itself as one of the best in recent memory. Evan Mobley has already blossomed into a defensive difference-maker, Jalen Green can light up the scoreboard on any night, and Chris Duarte has been a valuable contributor in Indiana.

“I think this is a really good class. It was always billed as a good class and a deep class," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

