Scottie Barnes Wins NBA's Rookie of the Year

Scottie Barnes is the NBA's 2021-22 Rookie of the Year.

This is what the Toronto Raptors had been dreaming of last season. This is what the so-called "Tampa tank," as Raptors president Masai Ujiri put it, was all about. After one painful season in the NBA basement, Toronto is already back in the NBA playoffs and appears to have its cornerstone franchise-altering draft pick in place.

The fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft has been elected the top rookie from the class by members of the NBA media, becoming just the third player in franchise history to earn the award, joining Vince Carter and Damon Stoudamire.

“We are incredibly proud of Scottie, and are thrilled and grateful that his hard work has been recognized with this honor,” Toronto Raptors Vice-Chairman and President Masai Ujiri said. “What you see on the court is exactly who Scottie is: enthusiastic. Joyful. Athletic. Skilled, and a winner. We – and our fans - loved seeing his development through this season, and we can’t wait to see what the future brings.”

Barnes averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season while shooting 49.2% from the floor. Despite the incredible stats, he was the underdog to win the award behind Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley, the man selected one pick ahead of Barnes.

His best offensive performance of the season came on March 18 when he put up 31 points against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. It was an incredible showing from the 20-year-old forward, prompting praise from four-time NBA's Most Valuable Player.

He did, however, save his best game of the season for Game 1 of the playoffs, nearly recording a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in his first-ever post-season showing.

