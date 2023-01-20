Report: Serge Ibaka & Bucks Mutually Agree to Find Trade Partner

Former Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka will be dealt by the Milwaukee Bucks prior to next month's NBA trade deadline, per reports

Serge Ibaka's time in Milwaukee appears to be coming to an end.

Ibaka and the Bucks have reportedly agreed to work together to find a new landing spot for the 33-year-old center, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The 6-foot-1 big man has played in just two games since late November, having fallen out of the rotation behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, and Bobby Portis.

It's been a rocky three seasons for Ibaka since departing the Toronto Raptors in 2020. He battled a nagging back injury and failed to find his footing with the Los Angeles Clippers, eventually losing his starting job before being traded to Milwaukee.

This season he's played in just 16 games for the Bucks, averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds.

The Bucks should not be expected to get much in return for Ibaka who will certainly be looking to latch on with a contender. He's owed the remainder of his one-year, $2.9 million contract this season and will head into free agency this summer.

Toronto is unlikely to make a push for Ibaka. Despite his connection to the team and city, the Raptors appear to be heading for a lottery finish this year and shouldn't be expected to add a veteran player like Ibaka at the deadline.

