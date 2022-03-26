Skip to main content
Report: Raptors Sign Armoni Brooks to a Two-Year Contract

Report: Raptors Sign Armoni Brooks to a Two-Year Contract

The Toronto Raptors will reportedly sign Armoni Brooks to a two-year deal to keep him with the organization through the summer

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will reportedly sign Armoni Brooks to a two-year deal to keep him with the organization through the summer

Armoni Brooks is staying in Toronto.

The 23-year-old shooting guard has reportedly agreed to a two-year partially-guaranteed deal that will keep him with the Toronto Raptors through the remainder of this season and potentially next year, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse all but guaranteed Brooks would be sticking around through the expiration of his 10-day contract on Saturday and now it appears the two parties have worked out a deal to keep him with the organization through this summer. 

"I think he's certainly shown us enough to intrigue us for the summer," Nurse said following practice Friday. "For me, I don't want to put everything on our coaches, but we’ve got a guy there that can catch and shoot and he's got athletic ability, then it's up to us to get him to learn our system and play to his capabilities at both ends."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

In Brooks, Toronto has a player who can stretch the floor with his three-point shot and has shown some impressive defensive skills for a 6-foot-3 guard. He has quick hands and appears to be a pesky defender, the kind the Raptors think with development can become a quality two-way player.

The financial terms of the deal have yet to be announced, but Brooks will likely get a chance to compete for a roster spot during training camp next year. The Raptors worked out a similar contract with Freddie Gillespie last season when then 6-foot-9 big man impressed during the final stretch of last year, but a disappointing pre-season eventually ended his Raptors tenure.

Further Reading

Raptors expected to re-sign Armoni Brooks as team gets excited about his developmental future

Raptors discuss Thad Young's impact on and off the court

Raptors prove they're ready for anything with playoff-like win over the Cavaliers

USATSI_17238528_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Pacers

By Aaron Rose53 minutes ago
USATSI_17941307_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Expected to Re-Sign Armoni Brooks as Team Gets Excited About His Developmental Future

By Aaron Rose20 hours ago
USATSI_17940612_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Provide Injury Update: Gary Trent Jr. & Malachi Flynn Return to Practice

By Aaron Rose21 hours ago
USATSI_17898112_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Discuss Thad Young's Impact On and Off the Court

By Aaron Rose23 hours ago
USATSI_17961276_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Prove They're Ready For Anything With Playoff-Like Win Over Cavaliers

By Aaron RoseMar 24, 2022
USATSI_17099958_168390270_lowres (1)
News

OG Anunoby Returns for Raptors vs. Cavaliers

By Aaron RoseMar 24, 2022
USATSI_17334453_168390270_lowres
News

Precious Achiuwa & Nick Nurse Make the Case for Scottie Barnes for Rookie of the Year

By Aaron RoseMar 24, 2022
USATSI_17846761_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Cavaliers

By Aaron RoseMar 24, 2022