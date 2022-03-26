Report: Raptors Sign Armoni Brooks to a Two-Year Contract

Armoni Brooks is staying in Toronto.

The 23-year-old shooting guard has reportedly agreed to a two-year partially-guaranteed deal that will keep him with the Toronto Raptors through the remainder of this season and potentially next year, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse all but guaranteed Brooks would be sticking around through the expiration of his 10-day contract on Saturday and now it appears the two parties have worked out a deal to keep him with the organization through this summer.

"I think he's certainly shown us enough to intrigue us for the summer," Nurse said following practice Friday. "For me, I don't want to put everything on our coaches, but we’ve got a guy there that can catch and shoot and he's got athletic ability, then it's up to us to get him to learn our system and play to his capabilities at both ends."

In Brooks, Toronto has a player who can stretch the floor with his three-point shot and has shown some impressive defensive skills for a 6-foot-3 guard. He has quick hands and appears to be a pesky defender, the kind the Raptors think with development can become a quality two-way player.

The financial terms of the deal have yet to be announced, but Brooks will likely get a chance to compete for a roster spot during training camp next year. The Raptors worked out a similar contract with Freddie Gillespie last season when then 6-foot-9 big man impressed during the final stretch of last year, but a disappointing pre-season eventually ended his Raptors tenure.

