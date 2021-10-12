Raptors Will Start Isaac Bonga With Final Cuts Approaching

    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAnalysisDraftCanada BasketballVideoSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Isaac Bonga Gets Start With Final Roster Spots Up For Grabs

    John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

    Publish date:

    Isaac Bonga Gets Start With Final Roster Spots Up For Grabs

    The Toronto Raptors will start Isaac Bonga in their final preseason game suggesting the 21-year-old is a heavy favorite to make the final roster
    Author:

    Isaac Bonga certainly appears to be in the driver seat for one of the Toronto Raptors' final roster spots.

    The 21-year-old forward will start for Toronto alongside Goran Dragic, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, and Precious Achiuwa in the Raptors' final preseason game. 

    Coming into training camp, Bonga was one of the biggest unknowns. Even with three seasons of NBA experience under his belt, he hadn't made much of an impact with the Los Angeles Lakers or Washington Wizards. He'd averaged just 3.3 points and shot 44% from the field across 128 games.

    Whatever happened behind closed doors during training camp seems to have curried favor with Raptors coach Nick Nurse who has repeatedly praised Bonga.

    "From what we’ve seen, [he's] very, very coachable plays hard, makes very few mistakes, does a lot the little things," Nurse said Monday. "Probably be a good addition."

    Recommended Articles

    Assuming Bonga and Yuta Watanabe make the team, Toronto's final roster spot is going to come down to Sam Dekker, Freddie Gillespie, Ishmail Wainright, and, to a lesser extent, Reggie Perry. Nurse said he along with Raptors general manager Bobby Webster, and team president Masai Ujiri will be looking at the skill of each player, their talent, size, and how well they're grasping the team's concepts.

    "You've gotta try to project some of that stuff out because you're not getting a ton of live game action to judge that on," Nurse said prior to Tuesday's game. "Some of it'll be on a hunch, man."

    Whatever decisions are made are expect to come pretty quickly, Nurse said. He'd like to get the roster set as soon as possible and then begin getting the roster together and practicing ahead of opening night on October 20.

    Further Reading

    Projecting final roster cuts with one Raptors preseason game to go

    Precious Achiuwa continues to impress as Raptors cruise past Rockets

    Khem Birch back & feeling better after bout with COVID-19

    USATSI_16892814_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Will Start Isaac Bonga With Final Cuts Approaching

    20 seconds ago
    USATSI_16892223_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Single-Game Raptors Tickets Go On Sale Friday

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16937639_168390270_lowres
    News

    Drake Shares Kawhi Leonard's Thoughts About his Toronto Raptors Tenure

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16892792_168390270_lowres
    News

    Projecting Final Roster Cuts With One Raptors Preseason Game to Go

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16026716_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors Preseason at Wizards

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_16936597_168390270_lowres
    News

    Precious Achiuwa Continues to Impress as Raptors Cruise Past Rockets

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16892814_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Want to Get Longer Looks at Players Fighting for Roster Spots

    Oct 11, 2021
    USATSI_16085470_168390270_lowres (3)
    News

    Khem Birch Back & Feeling Better After Bout with COVID-19

    Oct 11, 2021