SI.com
AllRaptors
HomeCanada BasketballNews
Search

Raptors Begin Their Stay in Tampa

Rossy Pasternak

Why Tampa?

It was almost a comical question for Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster who sat in sunny Tampa while snow flurries fell in Toronto.

"Having some Vitamin D I think is a boost not just for the players," Webster said with a chuckle, adding later that the lack of a state income tax helped too.

Ultimately the decision was a tough one for the Raptors organization. They looked at multiple different options but settled on Tampa and Amalie Arena because of the facilities the city could provide.

Now, the organization is looking to become ingrained in the community for the time being. They've even taken a liking to the WeTheSouth slogan adopted by some Floridians.

"We love it," Webster said. "We saw some of it as soon as we announced, and we’re ready to dive into this."

RAPTORS ROSTER

The Raptors released their 20-man roster for training camp Tuesday afternoon.

The list included many new faces, especially in the frontcourt where Toronto has almost entirely rebuilt its centre rotation from last year, bringing in Aron Baynes and Alex Len to replace Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol.

Webster said he's been following Baynes since Baynes was playing at Washington State and watched him closely during the 2014 World Cup Championships. 

"his ability to continue to get better, physicality, toughness, wants to win, plays the right way, that’s something we’ve eyed for a while," Webster said. 

As for Len, the Raptors have been eyeing him since his days at Maryland that earned him the fifth overall selection in the 2013 NBA Draft. Though he's never quite lived up to those expectations, the Raptors feel a fresh start could help him this season.

"We thought putting him in the situation here with our development program may look and feel a little different than the places he’s been and hopefully as a result he can maximize his enormous talent with us," Webster said.

DEVELOPMENT

As for developing that talent, Webster said he isn’t concerned that a disrupted offseason will stunt the growth of the Raptors young core. 

"[Development is] a huge part of how we built this team dating back to our first couple of years here and giving people opportunity, whether it’s going from the third team to the second team or second team to the first team," Webster said. "I think we got back to a little bit of that this offseason."

The bigger concern for Webster is making sure Raptors players are rested and rehabilitated after a truncated offseason, especially heading into a shortened season with more back-to-backs than usual.

G-LEAGUE

The Raptors 905 will indeed play a season this year, Webster said, though it's unclear where they'll play and when the season will start.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Raptors Head to Tampa With Some New Faces

The Toronto Raptors head to Tampa today with a new cast of characters including Alex Len, DeAndre' Bembry, Henry Ellenson, Yuta Watanabe, and Alize Johnson

Aaron Rose

Raptors Find Solid Plan B in Aron Baynes

The Toronto Raptors shouldn't have much of an offensive drop off with Aron Baynes stepping in for Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka

Aaron Rose

Chris Boucher Ready for More Clear Role

Toronto Raptors big Chris Boucher is ready to take on a bigger role for the team next season

Aaron Rose

Toronto Was Always Where Fred VanVleet Wanted to Be

The Toronto Raptors helped Fred VanVleet blossom into an NBA star, now his new contract opens another chapter in his NBA career

Aaron Rose

Raptors Offseason Will Be Judged Next Summer

The Toronto Raptors took a step back this offseason, but the team's moves cannot be judged until free agency starts next summer

Aaron Rose

Report: Raptors Sign Aron Baynes, Chris Boucher, Lose Marc Gasol

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly signed Aron Baynes and re-signed Chris Boucher as Marc Gasol heads to Los Angeles

Aaron Rose

Report: Serge Ibaka signs with the Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly pried former Raptors centre Serge Ibaka away on a two-year deal

Aaron Rose

Report: Fred VanVleet re-signs with Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly re-signed guard Fred VanVleet

Aaron Rose

Toronto Raptors to Start Season in Tampa

The Toronto Raptors will start the 2020-21 NBA season in Tampa, Florida

Aaron Rose

by

CoryBlaine4

Raptors Sicking to Successes With Malachi Flynn Pick

The Toronto Raptors continue to collect talented, undersized guards with Malachi Flynn joining the team as the 29th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft

Aaron Rose