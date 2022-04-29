Takeaways from Thad Young's Exit Interview as Free Agency Approaches

It was as if Thad Young was saying goodbye.

From the moment the 33-year-old began speaking Friday morning following his exit interviews with the team, the praise began. He spoke glowingly about his time in Toronto, having been acquired by the Raptors at the trade deadline for Goran Dragic and a first-round pick. It was gracious from a man who was nothing but classy during his three months with the team. But now, with unrestricted free agency on the horizon, Young's time in Toronto feels like it's coming to an end.

Family Will Come First

Young's wife and two sons will be at the front of his mind as he heads into a summer of uncertainty. What exactly that means remains to be seen, but it's clear Young would like to settle down somewhere after spending the last decade jumping between seven different cities.

"It factors in a lot in my mind. My kids are very unique. ... I think they like moving around more than I do. They adapt to any situation, like any situation," said Young. "I’ve seen them grow up and adapt to each situation and I’m surprised by some of the things they’re able to adapt to. ... For them, it doesn’t matter where they’re at because they’re going to adapt and adjust to every situation. They’ve been in home school for the last couple years, but we’re definitely looking to get them in school."

Young Wants to Keep Playing

Young may have been out of the rotation in San Antonio earlier this year, but he proved in Toronto that there's still gas left in his tank. He was a valuable mentor for his younger teammates and is still a savvy veteran who routinely makes the right plays.

"I enjoy the experience of playing basketball. I love everything about the game. My passion hasn’t changed from me walking into this league seven days after my 19th birthday to me being 33 years old," Young said. "I love the game of basketball, and whatever happens in free agency I’ll weigh the options as soon as free agency starts. As of right now, like I said, I’m just focused on family and giving them the opportunity for my wife to have her husband around and my kids having their father around."

Surgery May Be Necessary

Young's injured left thumb may require surgery this summer, he said. He took the option off the table and decided to fight through the pain for the playoffs, but he's still looking at options as he rehabs the finger.

"All I can do is wait it out and see if it gets better," Young said. "But I do have the option of having surgery and just correcting everything and making sure everything is good."

Young Loved Toronto

"I like that it’s very diverse, it’s a multicultural city, and that the fans are amazing," Young said of Toronto. "They’ll say ‘great game’ and stuff like that but they’re not overbearing fans. They’re not stopping me and asking for 25 pictures and stuff like that, or they’re not breaking up me and wife at dinner or me and my kids hanging out. I like that about the fans, I like that about the city. And then the fact that there’s always something to do. This is a great city. Toronto is amazing, the fans are amazing, like I said, this organization is amazing. Everything is just elite about this experience and it was a great experience for me."

