Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Scottie Barnes Answers Nick Nurse's Challenge
    Publish date:

    Scottie Barnes Answers Nick Nurse's Challenge

    The Toronto Raptors are finally getting some three-point shooting from rookie Scottie Barnes who knocked down a pair of threes against the Golden State Warriors
    Author:

    Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors are finally getting some three-point shooting from rookie Scottie Barnes who knocked down a pair of threes against the Golden State Warriors

    Scottie Barnes appears to be a quick learner.

    It was less than a week ago that Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse publicly voiced his displeasure with Barnes' lack of three-point shooting. 

    "I'm disappointed Scottie’s not taking three or four threes a game," Nurse said back on November 18. "He can do it."

    It's not that Barnes has shown he can be a marksman from deep, far from it. He's shooting just 25% from behind the arc this season after shooting 27.5% from three-point range in college. But the Raptors are trying to get Barnes more comfortable with his three-point stroke this year and that starts with having the confidence to take them in games.

    "You guys see make his free throw percentage just keeps going higher and higher and his 17-footer’s a good shot," Nurse said. "He needs to stretch out because it's gonna be there. To me the sooner he starts attempting the sooner it will become part of his game. And what are we waiting for?"

    Sunday night's loss to the Golden State Warriors was a step in the right direction for Barnes, albeit on a down night. He shot 2-for-3 from behind the arc and showed exactly what the Raptors are looking for from him these days.

    Recommended Articles

    On both his made three-pointers, the Raptors collapsed the defense and made a kick-out pass to Barnes. Draymond Green, clearly knowing the scouting report on Barnes, made almost no attempt to close out and essentially dared the Raptors' rookie to let it go.

    "That’s more of what we want him to look like, catching and shooting those, because they’re there in rhythm," Nurse said Sunday night.

    That's the key for Barnes this season. He needs to be able to keep defenses honest with his three-point shot by showing a willingness to take — and hopefully — make open threes. When that happens, it'll open up driving lanes for both himself and everyone else on the floor because defenses will have no choice but to stay home on Barnes or risk giving up an open three-point attempt.

    Further Reading

    Kyle Lowry reiterates his desire to retire as a Raptor: 'That's My Everything'

    Raptors remain focused on development as Warriors show lots of work still to be done

    Fred VanVleet voices his frustration with the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

    USATSI_17159890_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Scottie Barnes Answers Nick Nurse's Challenge

    14 seconds ago
    USATSI_12913160_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Kyle Lowry Reiterates His Desire to Retire as a Raptor: 'That's My Everything'

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17209866_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Remain Focused on Development as Warriors Show Lots of Work Still to be Done

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_15419522_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Warriors

    Nov 21, 2021
    USATSI_16892955_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    OG Anunoby & Yuta Watanabe Upgraded to Questionable for Raptors

    Nov 20, 2021
    USATSI_17195782_168390270_lowres
    News

    Fred VanVleet Voices His Frustration With the Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

    Nov 20, 2021
    USATSI_17145146_168390270_lowres
    News

    Pascal Siakam Silences Critics With Stellar Bounce-Back Performance vs. Kings

    Nov 20, 2021
    USATSI_15983409_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Unvaccinated Athletes Will be Prohibited From Entering Canada

    Nov 19, 2021