Scottie Barnes Answers Nick Nurse's Challenge

Scottie Barnes appears to be a quick learner.

It was less than a week ago that Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse publicly voiced his displeasure with Barnes' lack of three-point shooting.

"I'm disappointed Scottie’s not taking three or four threes a game," Nurse said back on November 18. "He can do it."

It's not that Barnes has shown he can be a marksman from deep, far from it. He's shooting just 25% from behind the arc this season after shooting 27.5% from three-point range in college. But the Raptors are trying to get Barnes more comfortable with his three-point stroke this year and that starts with having the confidence to take them in games.

"You guys see make his free throw percentage just keeps going higher and higher and his 17-footer’s a good shot," Nurse said. "He needs to stretch out because it's gonna be there. To me the sooner he starts attempting the sooner it will become part of his game. And what are we waiting for?"

Sunday night's loss to the Golden State Warriors was a step in the right direction for Barnes, albeit on a down night. He shot 2-for-3 from behind the arc and showed exactly what the Raptors are looking for from him these days.

On both his made three-pointers, the Raptors collapsed the defense and made a kick-out pass to Barnes. Draymond Green, clearly knowing the scouting report on Barnes, made almost no attempt to close out and essentially dared the Raptors' rookie to let it go.

"That’s more of what we want him to look like, catching and shooting those, because they’re there in rhythm," Nurse said Sunday night.

That's the key for Barnes this season. He needs to be able to keep defenses honest with his three-point shot by showing a willingness to take — and hopefully — make open threes. When that happens, it'll open up driving lanes for both himself and everyone else on the floor because defenses will have no choice but to stay home on Barnes or risk giving up an open three-point attempt.

