Single-Game Raptors Tickets Go On Sale Friday

Toronto Raptors fans will soon be able to buy tickets to return to Scotiabank Arena this season.

The team will make single-game tickets available online on Friday, October 15, a spokesperson for the team told AllRaptors. Some tickets have already been made available for presale to season ticket holders and groups.

The Raptors will make their long-awaited return to Scotiabank Arena on October 20, exactly 600 days since they last played a true home game on February 28, 2020. It will certainly be a sell-out at 100% capacity after the provincial government lifted restrictions for the arena.

Anyone entering Scotiabank Arena this season will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine upon entry unless ineligible to receive the vaccine. Fans will also be required to wear a mask unless they are eating or drink.

The arena has also gone totally cash-less this year to enhance health and safety measures. Tickets will also be paperless this season.

The Raptors concluded their home preseason schedule on Monday night in front of just over 9,000 fans.

