September 30, 2021
Raptors Preseason Tickets Go On Sale at Noon

Tickets to the Toronto Raptors' two preseason home games will be released to the public at noon on Thursday
For the first time in almost two years, Toronto Raptors fans can begin buying tickets for Raptors games at Scotiabank Arena.

As of noon, Raptors fans will be able to buy tickets for Toronto's two preseason homes games, the first an October 4 tilt against the Philadelphia 76ers and the second an October 11th game against the Houston Rockets. Those tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster and be delivered digitally in accordance with MLSE's new COVID-19 health and safety measures.

All fans eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine must provide proof of full vaccination in order to enter the arena this season. Only those younger than 12 years old or with a verified medical exemption will be exempt from the new COVID-19 measures. Additionally, all fans will be required to wear a three-ply mask at all times unless when eating or drink and a self-screening assessment must be completed before entry.

Capacity for the arena will be at approximately 10,000, about 50% of the arena's capacity, in order for social distancing measures to be implemented.

The arena will also be fully cash-free this season meaning only debit and credit cards will be accepted for purchases in order to allow for speedy and safe check out.

Tickets to regular season games have yet to be released on Ticketmaster. 

