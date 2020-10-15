SI.com
Toronto Raptors Unveil New Uniforms

Aaron Rose

The Toronto Raptors will have a new look in the new year, releasing three of their five new uniforms for the upcoming season.

The jerseys pay homage to Canada with the chevron symbol that was first introduced to Raptors jerseys in 2015-16. The symbol points north and represents the team’s past achievements, and mark the path forward, according to the team's press release. 

“Uniforms do matter to players. Our team made the choice to wear the Earned jerseys during the 2019 Finals, for example,” Raptors President Masai Ujiri said in the release. “We want to give our players - and our fans - jerseys they’re proud to wear not just because they say Raptors on the front, not just because they’re a symbol of our city and country, but because they also look great. I think that’s what we’ve achieved with these.”

The new Statement Edition jersey with black and red accents is a nod to the Raptors' original dinosaur uniforms with dark grey jagged pinstripes through the design. It will also have the Jordan Brand Jumpman logo on the right shoulder, replacing the Nike swoosh.

The jerseys are made of recycled PET bottles, a combination of Alpha Yarns and recycled polyester. Each uniform represents approximately 20 recycled bottles, according to the team.

“As we began to think about the decade ahead, we aimed to create uniforms that not only reflected our franchise’s historic accomplishment in 2019 but also inspired the pursuit of our next championship,” MLSE Chief Marketing Officer Shannon Hosford said in a statement. “Our goal was to continue to evolve our ‘We The North’ Raptors brand identity highlighting our key chevron design, which is synonymous with the North and our championship, while also providing our fans with some added swagger while they show their support.”

The Raptors’ Association and Icon Edition jerseys are available for sale now, while the Statement Edition uniform is coming soon.

